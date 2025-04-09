Man critically injured in West Side shooting, crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 56-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting and crash in the Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident took place at about 3:50 a.m. in the 3800-block of West Harrison Street.

Police said the victim was inside a vehicle when he was approached by two male suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

One of the suspects fired a shot at the victim, who then drove off and crashed into a light pole, police said.

The victim was wounded in the neck and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspects fled the scene and are not in custody, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.

