Man critically injured in shooting at South Side gas station, Chicago police say

Saturday, November 16, 2024 2:54AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured after being shot inside a gas station Friday evening on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 6:28 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue in West Englewood, Chicago police said.

Police said someone walked up to the 19-year-old victim and opened fire. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police are still looking for a suspect.

No further information was immediately available.

