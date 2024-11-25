Man killed, woman injured in Little Village shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, Sunday on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street in Little Village, Chicago police said.

A 43-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were standing on a sidewalk when an unknown offender opened fire at them from a dark-colored sedan, police said. The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The man was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

The woman was shot in her left leg and was taken to a hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody. Chicago police continue to investigate.

