Man shot in the head in Lakeview; woman in custody, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot in the head on the city's North Side on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2900-block of N. Pine Grove at about 3:05 a.m.

Chicago police said a man, 25, and a woman, 23, were passing a gun between each other inside a car.

At one point the gun went off and shot the man in the head.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman was taken into custody and charges were pending.

Chicago police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

CPD Area Three Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood