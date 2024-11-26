24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man shot in head crashes into Gage Park building, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 26, 2024 1:14PM
Chicago police said a man who was wounded in a shooting crashed into a building in the Gage Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was shot in the head crashed into a building in the Gage Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 5:19 a.m. in the 3100-block of West 59th Street.

Police said 57-year-old man was driving southbound when someone in a silver or gold sedan pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire.

Police said the victim was shot in the head and then crashed into a building. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 24-year-old-man who was a passenger was not shot but was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police said the suspect's vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

