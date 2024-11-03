Man shot to death in Wrightwood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after being on Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of W. 83rd Street, according to Chicago police.

A witness found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said.

The victim was treated by Chicago firefighters; however, the man died.

READ ASLO | Man shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing: police

There is no one in custody. Chicago Area One Detectives are investigating.

