Man shot to death in Wrightwood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after being on Sunday, police said.
The shooting happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of W. 83rd Street, according to Chicago police.
A witness found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said.
The victim was treated by Chicago firefighters; however, the man died.
There is no one in custody. Chicago Area One Detectives are investigating.
