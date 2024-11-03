Man shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing: police

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, November 3, 2024 11:35AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after being shot on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at about 11:31 p.m. on Saturday in the 6700 block of S. Prairie Avenue, police said.

A witness told police they heard the gunshots and when they went outside, they found a man with three gunshot wounds to the head.

Chicago firefighters help transport the victim to the hospital where he later died.

No other information regarding the victim was made available.

No one is in custody.

