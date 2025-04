Man killed in shooting near Edgewater high-rise, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting near an Edgewater high-rise Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 2:17 a.m. in the 6000-block of North Sheridan Road.

Officers responded to the scene and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the inner thigh, police said. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.