Rivera shot, killed in car at former Rock-n-Roll McDonald's in River North

Man convicted in 2019 murder of Chicago police Officer John Rivera to be sentenced Tuesday

Menelik Jackson will be sentenced in the 2019 Chicago shooting death of John Rivera, a CPD officer shot and killed in River North.

Menelik Jackson will be sentenced in the 2019 Chicago shooting death of John Rivera, a CPD officer shot and killed in River North.

Menelik Jackson will be sentenced in the 2019 Chicago shooting death of John Rivera, a CPD officer shot and killed in River North.

Menelik Jackson will be sentenced in the 2019 Chicago shooting death of John Rivera, a CPD officer shot and killed in River North.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A convicted cop killer is in court for his sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Menelik Jackson was found guilty in October for the murder of off-duty 23-year-old Chicago police Officer John Rivera.

Officer Rivera was shot and killed in his car in 2019 at the former Rock-n-Roll McDonald's in River North.

Police say he may have been mistaken for someone else.

READ MORE | Former supervisor remembers Chicago police officer John Rivera killed in River North in emotional Facebook post

Two other men are also convicted in his death.

Both are serving time in prison.

Jaquan Washington received a 13-year sentence, and Jovan Battle received a 65-year prison sentence.

Washington pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and Battle was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Police said Rivera died in a final act of bravery: shielding his girlfriend and other passengers from the gunfire.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood