Man fatally shot during carjacking at Fuller Park gas station, Chicago police say

Friday, July 19, 2024 3:05AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Polish immigrant who was shot and killed on his way to work earlier this week on Chicago's South Side is being remembered as "loyal and polite."

The shooting happened Sunday morning during an attempted carjacking at a gas station in the 5400 block of South Wells Street.

Michal Ciskal was shot in the chest and later died, Chicago police said.

His friend said Ciskal has been preparing for his parents and 10-year-old brother to visit Chicago. He hadn't seen them in nearly three years.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available. Chicago police continue to investigate.

