Man shot, killed in South Austin identified by medical examiner

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 11:54AM
Man killed in South Austin shooting: CPD
The shooting happened on Monday at about 4:23 p.m. in the 4900-block of West Hubbard Street, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been identified as the person shot to death on the city's West Side on Monday afternoon.


The shooting happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 4900-block of West Hubbard Street, Chicago police said.

The victim wa shot multiple times in the body. Police said he self-transported to an area hospital where he died.

He was identified as Royal R. Brown, 42, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Nobody is in custody.

