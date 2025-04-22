Man shot, killed in South Austin identified by medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been identified as the person shot to death on the city's West Side on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 4900-block of West Hubbard Street, Chicago police said.

The victim wa shot multiple times in the body. Police said he self-transported to an area hospital where he died.

He was identified as Royal R. Brown, 42, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Nobody is in custody.

