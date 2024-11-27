Grandmother home for holidays after being shot in head inside West Chatham home

Multiple bullets entered through a front window last week, as 47-year-old Sabrina Hunter sat on her couch

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A grandmother is home from the hospital Tuesday, days after being shot in the head inside her South Side home.

Sabrina Hunter could have died in the shooting. But, two days before Thanksgiving, she and her family are reflecting on the true meaning of the season.

After spending five days in the hospital, Hunter made it home for the holidays.

"I am so, so thankful. I'm thankful for my family. I'm thankful for everyone. I'm just, I just want us to spread love. That's all," Hunter said.

The bullet that hit Hunter entered near her temple, and exited above. Her wounds required stitches, but no surgery.

It happened last Thursday night in the 8000-block of South Princeton Avenue, as she was home alone in West Chatham.

Multiple bullets entered through a front window, as she sat on her couch.

"I didn't hear the gunshot. I felt it. And I remember I just grabbed my head, and I said, 'I've been shot in the head! I'm shot in the head!' And just was screaming, 'I'm shot in the head! I'm shot in the head!'" Hunter said.

The 47-year-old nurse, mother and grandmother managed to call for help.

"That call does replay in my head, but I'm happy. And I'm grateful; like, I thank God. I just thank God. I'm just so thankful," daughter Chadae Harmon said.

Hunter said bullet fragments are still lodged in her head, which doctors must keep an eye on.

But, it's what's in her heart that's most important this Thanksgiving.

"The holiday is not just about shopping. It's not just about a turkey. It's not just about eating. It's about love," Hunter said. "It's giving, giving thanks."

Hunter and her family plan to spend a quiet holiday together.

As for the shooting, Chicago police continue to investigate and said no one is in custody.