Neighbors concerned after woman shot in head through window of West Chatham home: 'So traumatizing'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side community is reacting Friday after a woman was critically injured Thursday when she was shot while inside her home.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of South Princeton Avenue in West Chatham, Chicago police said.

Neighbors ABC7 spoke to Friday said it is a quiet street and rarely sees this type of violence. But that changed Thursday night when they heard six shots, one striking a woman in the head in her front room. The bullet hole can still be seen in the window.

Holiday decorations have been hung all along the street. Celebrations of the season shown in stark contrast to brutal Chicago realities.

"It was all so traumatizing that that happened," neighbor Linda Fields said. "And so many bullets, like six, eight bullets. How serious can that be with so many bullets. 052044 14

Fields has lived on the 8000 block of South Princeton Avenue for the last four years and says she's appalled at what she heard happen Thursday evening, when police say a bullet came through the front window of a home and struck a 47-year-old woman in the head.

Just Chicago... we gotta get better. As a group, as people, get better. Dwayne Reddick, neighbor

She was taken to this hospital in critical condition. Neighbors told ABC7 she has children.

"It's just terrifying to hear something like that," Fields said. "That's traumatizing to a child."

Fields said after the shooting, a car sped off around the block. Another neighbor, Dwayne Reddick, said he heard the shots and the aftermath.

"Police... you hear nothing but police and the ambulance coming from that way," Reddick said.

Ald. David Moore of the 17th Ward said he's been updated by the area police commander, but the investigation is still early.

"Here some punks, if you will, have taken not thinking, just going around trying to shoot someone else and hit an innocent person not knowing the impact of their actions," Moore said. "Not only on this one young lady, but her children as well, who have to deal with this during this holiday season."

"Just Chicago... we gotta get better," Reddick said. "As a group, as people, get better."

No further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting was immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.

