Shots fired at Chicago police officers in Grand Crossing, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at Chicago police officers Sunday morning on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 9:58 a.m. in the 7600 block South Dante Avenue in Grand Crossing, Chicago Police Department officials said.

Officers were conducting a follow-up location into another incident when at least one offender fired shots at them, authorities said. No one was injured in the shooting.

No one was in custody. Chicago police detectives continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

