Shots fired on CTA bus in Wicker Park; suspect in custody, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said shots were fired on a CTA bus on Friday.
Officers responded to the call at about 1:30 a.m. near Ashland Avenue and Blackhawak Street.
Witnesses told police that a man was on the bus when shots were fired. The bus stopped and the alleged shooter got out.
Police found a suspect and he was taken into custody. Police said a weapon was recovered.
No injuries were reported.
Chicago police said charges were pending.
