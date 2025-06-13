24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Shots fired on CTA bus in Wicker Park; suspect in custody, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 13, 2025 10:15AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said shots were fired on a CTA bus on Friday.

Officers responded to the call at about 1:30 a.m. near Ashland Avenue and Blackhawak Street.

Witnesses told police that a man was on the bus when shots were fired. The bus stopped and the alleged shooter got out.

Police found a suspect and he was taken into custody. Police said a weapon was recovered.

No injuries were reported.

Chicago police said charges were pending.

