Shots fired at Norfolk Southern police in Fuller Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said shots were fired at Norfolk Southern police on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened near 45th Street and Stewart Avenue in Fuller Park on at about 6:15 a.m.

Railway police were on patrol inside unmarked squad vehicles when shots were fired in their direction, Chicago police said.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

The suspects entered two vehicles and drove off in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody and Area Detectives are investigating.

