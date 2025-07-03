Shots fired at Chicago police officer in Englewood, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at a Chicago police officer Wednesday evening on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of West 60th Street in Englewood, Chicago Police Department officials said.

The officer was driving in an unmarked vehicle past a vacant lot at the location when two armed people in a group of three offenders fired shots, officials said.

The officer was not injured by the gunfire, CPD said. No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood