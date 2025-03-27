Streeterville community holds safety meeting after shooting near AMC theater

Ald. Hopkins said a group of teens was kicked out of the AMC, and one pulled a gun from his backpack and fired five to six rounds.

The Streeterville community held a safety meeting Wednesday after a tourist was injured in a Chicago shooting near the AMC theater on Illinois Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police spoke to people in the Streeterville neighborhood about what they're doing to address recent gun violence in the area.

Just a couple weeks ago, a tourist walking with her young son was hit by gunfire. She did recover.

Police had an update on that case as they try to address safety concerns in the area at a town hall meeting Wednesday night.

Just two weeks after a shooting near a downtown AMC theater, residents in Streeterville are concerned about safety, especially when more people will be out during the warmer weather.

Dozens of Streeterville residents gathered at the town hall, which was sponsored by Streeterville Organization of Active Residents, or SOAR.

"The neighborhood remains on edge since the incident on Illinois Street near the AMC theater a couple of weeks ago, where gunfire erupted among a large gathering of youth," 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins said.

The meeting comes weeks after that shooting near Illinois and Columbus that injured a 46-year-old woman visiting Chicago. Officials said she was headed back to her hotel with her 11-year-old son at the time of the shooting.

"Every spring we seem to start off the same way where all of a sudden, it gets warm and this type of activity floods the streets of Streeterville," Ald. Hopkins said.

Longtime residents who attended the town hall said the Streeterville of today is far different from when many here moved to the neighborhood decades ago.

"There's some comfort knowing that we live in this area," resident Violet Kovacevic said. "Here, we consider it safer but now were realizing there's no such thing as a safe area anymore."

Crime and safety were a top priority for city leaders and police who spoke at the meeting.

"We need solutions, we know it's going to happen again," Ald. Hopkins said. "We can't sit back passively and wait for the next incident of gunfire."

Next month, Ald. Hopkins, the chairman of the public safety committee, will push forward his proposal to establish an 8 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors in the Central Business District.

The city currently enforces a 10 p.m. curfew.

"We always feel reassured when we hear them and see them in person and feel that they are really listening, but it's still yet to be seen," Kovacevic said.

As far as the investigation into the shooting near the AMC theater, city officials told ABC7 that detectives have strong leads in the case.

