15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Roseland, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, May 18, 2025 12:58AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot to death on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 6:04 p.m. in the 400-block of W. 110th Street in the Roseland neighborhood, police said.

A boy, 15, was near the sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone started shooting, police said.

The boy was shot in the neck and in the abdomen. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, according to police.

Nobody is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

