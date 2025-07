17-year-old shot inside Gresham home, police say

A 17-year-old was struck inside her home after shots were fired outside in Gresham, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old was struck inside her home after shots were fired outside in Gresham, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old was struck inside her home after shots were fired outside in Gresham, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old was struck inside her home after shots were fired outside in Gresham, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old was struck inside her home after shots were fired outside on Thursday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 3:33 p.m. in the 7600 block of S. Lowe Avenue, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl was inside a house when she was struck by gunfire that came from outside the home, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital, initially in fair condition.

Nobody is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood