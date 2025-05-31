COPA investigating officer-involved shooting on NW Side

COPA said it was responding to an officer-involved shooting near the 5600-block of W. Belmont Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting overnight, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The exact timing of the shooting is unknown. It happened sometime overnight into Saturday morning.

It is unknown if anybody was injured in the shooting.

COPA did not say how many people were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to call police at 312-746-3609.

