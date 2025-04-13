Man found shot in Gold Coast, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot on the city's North Side on Sunday, police said.

The man was found at about 3:29 on Goethe Street near N Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police responded to the call of a person shot when they found the 26-year-old man outside.

CPD said he had a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The victim said he was shot by a man who drove off in a gray vehicle.

There is no one in custody.

CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

