Woman critically wounded after bullet comes through window on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old woman was shot when a bullet came flying through a window, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 11:57 p.m. in the 8800-blockof South Burley Avenue.

Police said the woman was inside the home when a bullet came through a glass window. She was wounded in the left thigh and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported and no one Is in custody, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating.

