Woman fatally shot while driving away from armed males in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 29, 2024 6:32PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot and killed while driving away from two armed offenders Thursday morning on the city's South Side.

Two women were sitting in a vehicle around 11:11 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Vernon Avenue in Greater Grand Crossing when they were approached by two unknown male offenders with guns, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle attempted to drive away from the armed males when they began to shoot at the vehicle, police said.

The driver was shot in the head, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A 30-year-old woman was also in the vehicle with the victim at the time of the shooting, but no other injuries were reported, Chicago police said.

The offenders fled the scene after the shooting. No one was in custody.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

