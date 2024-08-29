Woman critically wounded in head in South Side shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded while in a vehicle driving on the South Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 9:45 p.m. in the 1500-block of East 95th Street.

Police said the woman was traveling in a vehicle when someone traveling in a silver SUV shot at her.

The woman was wounded in the head and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police said no one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

