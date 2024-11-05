24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Crash ends in Park Manor shooting; woman critically injured, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 5, 2024 3:49PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot shortly after a crash on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. near 69th Street and Wabash Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood.

A woman, 29, was involved in a crash with another vehicle. Chicago police did not describe the vehicles involved in the crash.

ABC7 Chicago was at the scene and captured footage showing a silver Toyota sedan and a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee at the scene.

Shortly after the crash, an unknown passenger of the other vehicle started shooting and hit the 29-year-old woman.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody at this time. CPD Area One Detectives are investigating

