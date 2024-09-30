Woman shot near CTA Red Line station in Chinatown, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting Sunday left a woman shot and injured near the CTA Red Line station on Cermak Road in Chinatown, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot Sunday evening on the city's Near South Side.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road in Chinatown, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old woman was near the sidewalk when she was hit by gunfire, police said. She was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

The scene of the shooting is close to a CTA Red Line train station.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

No one was in custody as Chicago police continue to investigate.

