Woman sitting in car shot to death in McKinley Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot to death on Sunday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Damen Avenue near McKinley Park Natural Area.

The woman, 41, was sitting in her car when a man approached her and started to shoot then ran away.

She was shot in the chest and in the head. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

At least 20 people have been shot, two fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.