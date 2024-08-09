Woman wounded after crash, shooting in Avondale, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a woman was wounded after a shooting and crash on California Avenue in Avondale Friday morning.

Chicago police said a woman was wounded after a shooting and crash on California Avenue in Avondale Friday morning.

Chicago police said a woman was wounded after a shooting and crash on California Avenue in Avondale Friday morning.

Chicago police said a woman was wounded after a shooting and crash on California Avenue in Avondale Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot after a crash in Avondale Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 1:46 a.m. in the 3000-block of North California Avenue

Police said a white Dodge Caravan was driving northbound on California Avenue when it collided with a stolen gray Honda and a black Tesla.

Three men got out of the Dodge Caravan and began firing shots in the direction of the gray Honda, police said.

A 19-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk was wounded in the right shoulder and torso, police said. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024

Greg Rogers, the owner of the black Tesla ,said he was driving for Uber. Thankfully, he didn't have a passenger in the car at the time he himself was not hurt, but his car is totaled, he said.

"The white van hit the gray car and then it hit me,'" Rogers said. "Once that happened, they just started shooting. It was total chaos."

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

