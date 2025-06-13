R. Kelly seeking pardon from President Trump for racketeering, sex trafficking convictions

The singer's lawyers claim there is an effort to kill Kelly to cover up government misconduct.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Singer R. Kelly is seeking a presidential pardon.

The former Chicago R &B artist is serving a prison sentence after being convicted in 2021 on charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Earlier this week, Kelly's lawyers filed a motion for his immediate release, saying his life is in danger behind bars.

The motion was obtained by ABC7 Chicago on Thursday, and Kelly is seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump.

"We are engaged in conversations with multiple persons close to the White House and to President Trump," a statement from his lawyers read in part. "My client does not have the luxury to wait for vindication from the Courts that will follow the exposure of the corruption at the heart of his prosecutions."

Kelly is currently being held in a federal prison in North Carolina.

ABC7 reached out to the Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Attorney's Office for comment.