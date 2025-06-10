R. Kelly's lawyers say there's a plot to kill him, seek his immediate release from prison

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lawyers for singer R. Kelly have filed a motion asking for his immediate release from prison.

They say there is a clear and imminent threat to his life.

Lawyers claim there is an effort to kill Kelly to cover up government misconduct.

He was convicted in 2021 on multiple charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

His lawyers want Kelly released on home detention on a temporary furlough.

Kelly is currently being held in a federal prison in North Carolina.

ABC7 reached out to the Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Attorney's Office for comment.