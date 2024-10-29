Break-in suspects reverse, crash into CPD squad car in Lakeview, vape shop owner says

The owner of a vape shop said his business was broken into moments before suspects crashed into a CPD squad car.

Break-in suspects reverse into CPD squad car on North Side: police The owner of a vape shop said his business was broken into moments before suspects crashed into a CPD squad car.

Break-in suspects reverse into CPD squad car on North Side: police The owner of a vape shop said his business was broken into moments before suspects crashed into a CPD squad car.

Break-in suspects reverse into CPD squad car on North Side: police The owner of a vape shop said his business was broken into moments before suspects crashed into a CPD squad car.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An overnight smash and grab ended in a crash on Tuesday.

ABC7 Chicago was at the scene as police investigated a break-in at a vape shop at Irving Park Road and Ashland Avenue.

The owner told ABC7 this has not been the first time his shop was burglarized.

Chicago police did not confirm the burglary, however they said there was a hit-and-run involving a CPD squad car at the scene.

Police approached three men inside a white Dodge Durango near the scene at about 3:47 a.m.

As officers got closer, the driver reversed the car and crashed into a marked CPD squad car, and drove off.

One officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation, they are expected to be okay. A second officer declined medical services.

No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood