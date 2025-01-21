Chicago announces 2025 snow plow truck naming contest winners, including Bozo the Plow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The winners of Chicago's annual "You Name A Snowplow" contest are finaly here.

Please note :The above video is from a previous report

The Department of Streets and Sanitation picked the top six names submitted and voted on by the residents of Chicago. Those names will represent one snowplow in each of the city's six snow districts, joining the named snowplow fleet announced earlier this year.

The 2025 winning names are:

1. Bozo the Plown

2. Lollaplowlooza

3. My Kind of Plow

4. Snower Wacker

5. Scoop, There It Is!

6. Bean There, Plowed That

The 2024 winning names were:

1. Skilling It

2. CTRL-SALT-DELETE

3. Casimir Plowaski

4. Ernie Snowbanks

5. Mies van der Snow

6. Bad, Bad Leroy Plow

Due to a near-tie for sixth place, seven winning names were chosen for the 2023 contest, including:

1. Mrs. O'Leary's Plow

2. Da Plow

3. Salter Payton

4. Sears Plower

5. Sleet Home Chicago

6. Holy Plow!

7. Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

