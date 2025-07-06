Our Chicago: Space To Grow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of school playgrounds across Chicago aren't just a fun place for children. They're also designed to help address the effects of climate change, like heavy rains that lead to flooding.

One such playground is at Brown Community Academy in West Pullman. It was unveiled back in May. And this summer, the organization Space to Grow, is working to transform five new sites.

The focus is on historically disinvested communities. Jennifer Tani, is the President and CEO of the Healthy Schools Campaign, which runs the Space to Grow program. "We look at schools that are in the heaviest flood zones. Typically, the south and west sides of Chicago are disproportionately by heavy rains and flooding and lack the green space," says Tani. "So we identify schools through and equity lens and through a flood risk lens that might be eligible for a new schoolyard. "

She says "Green spaces act as sponges during those heavy rain storms. But many places have been paved over with a lack of reinvestment in green space." Rain gardens, native plants with deeper roots to absorb more water, edible gardens and underground water storage chambers are some of the tools used in creating these playgrounds. They don't just help address climate change or provide children and families with a place to get outdoors. The schoolyards are also educational, "We intend for all the schoolyards to be outdoor classrooms for learning. And so, we actually develop lesson plans and work with teachers and do professional development to insure that this learning can extend outside the classroom in science experiments, nutrition education, understanding climate education as well."

Jennifer Tani, is the President and CEO of the Healthy Schools Campaign.

