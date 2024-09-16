WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago Sports Network announces over-the-air channels to broadcast White Sox, Bulls, Hawks games

The games will be broadcast on WJYS TV channels 62.2 and 62.3

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 16, 2024 2:26PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Sports Network announced Monday that they have reached an agreement to broadcast Chicago White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games over the air.

The games will be televised on Millennial Telecommunications' WJYS TV on channels 62.2 and 62.3.CHSN said the channels will convert to HD and carry full-time CHSN programming starting on October 1.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

"Fan-first has been our north star," said Jason Coyle, Chicago Sports Network president. "We are making our content available on the platforms that our fans can watch. For those households who, for whatever reason, choose over-the-air as their primary viewing platform, they now have an opportunity to see the games and build even stronger connections with the teams and personalities they love.

CHSN said an over-the-air antenna will be needed to view the games on channels 62.2 and 62.3. For viewers who already have an antenna, a fresh scan of available channels will be required.

The network's programing will include regular season games, select pre-season games and coverage of playoff matchups for the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW