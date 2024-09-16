Chicago Sports Network announces over-the-air channels to broadcast White Sox, Bulls, Hawks games

The games will be broadcast on WJYS TV channels 62.2 and 62.3

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Sports Network announced Monday that they have reached an agreement to broadcast Chicago White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games over the air.

The games will be televised on Millennial Telecommunications' WJYS TV on channels 62.2 and 62.3.CHSN said the channels will convert to HD and carry full-time CHSN programming starting on October 1.

"Fan-first has been our north star," said Jason Coyle, Chicago Sports Network president. "We are making our content available on the platforms that our fans can watch. For those households who, for whatever reason, choose over-the-air as their primary viewing platform, they now have an opportunity to see the games and build even stronger connections with the teams and personalities they love.

CHSN said an over-the-air antenna will be needed to view the games on channels 62.2 and 62.3. For viewers who already have an antenna, a fresh scan of available channels will be required.

The network's programing will include regular season games, select pre-season games and coverage of playoff matchups for the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks.