Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade committee hosts annual corned beef and cabbage dinner

St. Patrick's Day is less than two months away and Chicago is getting in the spirit already!

St. Patrick's Day is less than two months away and Chicago is getting in the spirit already!

St. Patrick's Day is less than two months away and Chicago is getting in the spirit already!

St. Patrick's Day is less than two months away and Chicago is getting in the spirit already!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- St. Patrick's Day is less than two months away and Chicago is getting in the spirit already!

The St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee hosted its annual corned beef and cabbage dinner Thursday night at the Plumbers Hall. Queen Cara Walsh and United Association General President Mark McManus, who is this year's grand marshal, were both there.

You can watch the 70th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 15 on ABC7.