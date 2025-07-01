Chicago teens, young adults get chance to learn about entertainment industry through apprenticeships

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This summer, teenagers and young adults are getting a chance to learn about the entertainment industry through apprenticeships thanks to the group Destiny Outreach.

Danita Patterson is the founder of Destiny Outreach.

Endya Robinson is an apprentice, who talked about her experience.

And Hannaha Hall is from "The Chi."

They all talked about the program on ABC7 Chicago Monday.

Hall talked about why it's important for young people to get these experiences on sets.

And Patterson shared how people can get involved.

"We are creating a dynamic workforce pipeline to the entertainment industry, diversifying the industry, and empowering the next generation of entertainment professionals, artists and creatives to take the lead in that," Patterson said.

Visit destinyoutreach.com for more information.