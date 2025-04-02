Some Chicago drivers with ticket debt could be eligible for relief

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago is offering some relief to drivers and businesses wanting to settle their ticket debts.

The program is available for those with tickets issued on or before December 31, 2023.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city will waive the fees, if the tickets are paid in full by June 30, 2025.

Eligible vehicle violations include:

-Non-meter parking tickets and standing violations

-Compliance violations, including expired registration, missing city sticker or license plate.

-Automated speed and red-light camera tickets

The program also waives seizure fees, including towing, storage, booting, vehicle immobilization device tampering and bounced check penalties with limited exceptions, according to the city.

The program excludes expired parking meter violations and any violation where the city filed a case in court or initiated administrative proceedings to collect debt.

For business owners, the city is also including driveway and sign-related commercial violations.

Debt eligible under the Commercial Driveway and Sign Debt Relief Program include violations for:

-Not paying the required driveway permit fees

-Not securing a permit to use or build on the public way

-Improper construction of a driveway over a sidewalk

To learn about the commercial relief program, click here.

For the month of April, the Office of the City Clerk will offer an amnesty program for City Stickers.

Chicagoans who drive, park, lease, or own a vehicle can buy a City Sticker with no late fees or back charges.

To learn more about the City Sticker amnesty program, click here.

To visit the city's payment portal, click here.

