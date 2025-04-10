Chicago tourism industry worried over possible tariff impact as foreigners avoid traveling to US

The Chicago tourism industry is worried over the possible impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs as foreigners avoid traveling to the U.S.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The escalating tariff war is affecting tourism in Chicago.

International travel is big for the city, and Canadians are cancelling trips.

It's tough to get too excited for a Chicago River boat tour with winter-like temperatures in April. Yet, some tourists continue to take in the sights of Chicago, especially a river view glimpse of the city's world famous architecture.

As Shoreline Sightseeing Tours pass Trump Tower, the President's glaring name on the building is a reminder to the tourism industry how Donald Trump's policies on tariffs and souring relationship with neighboring Canada and Mexico are affecting their foreign visitor business.

"I don't think we have seen enough yet to know how much this is affecting us yet," said Bridget Carlson, Shoreline Sightseeing Tours marketing director.

Carlson said Canada is the company's largest foreign visitor. According to latest numbers from Chicago's marketing organization Choose Chicago, close to 2 million foreign visitors took in Chicago's sights in 2023, with over 455,000 from Canada.

"International travel is huge for Chicago," said Isaac Reichman with Choose Chicago. "For so many of our partners rely on all sorts of visitors, especially global visitors. They come longer, they stay, longer, they spend more money."

However, Canadians are getting cold feet.

"This is the time that we were supposed to get a lot of bookings for, for for spring and fall and summer as well," said Al Qanun, Comfort Tour of Canada Owner & CEO. "Unfortunately, it's like COVID all over again, and all the bookings have completely stopped."

Comfort Tour of Canada is a Toronto-based company that books bus tours from Canada to big U.S. cities, including Chicago. Qanun said 80% of his sales have dropped for Chicago and other major cities, and it's not just about tariff turmoil.

"I think the main thing is Canadians are very angry that some other country is trying to take over and that is what the boycott is from," Qanun said.

Choose Chicago has a team on the ground in Canada and says it is nimbly marketing the city to Canadians. Chicago's tourism organization said it plans to monitor the situation before changing major marketing strategies for foreign visitors.

"It isn't about pushing a message," Reichman said. "It's about listening and making it clear that we are friends open to our Canadian business."

In the meantime, Friday is Shoreline Sightseeing Tours' official start to the 2025 season with expanded hours. While warmer weather will help boost business, the company is taking a wait and see approach about adjusting marketing plans if foreign tourism drops significantly.