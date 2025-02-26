24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 injured after steel pipes fall off truck on Kennedy Expressway downtown, ISP says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Tema WLS logo
Wednesday, February 26, 2025 12:49PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two motorists were injured after steel pipes fell off of a semi-truck on the outbound Kennedy Expressway Tuesday night, Illinois State Police said.

The incident occurred at about 7:23 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-90 near Lake Street.

Police said a load of pipes fell off the truck as it was traveling the expressway, hitting at least three cars, including a taxi.

Two motorists were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At one point, all lanes were blocked as crews moved the pipes over to the shoulder of the expressway.

IDOT heavy equipment arrived on the scene and moved the pipes around 6:45 a.m.

