Final phase of Kennedy Expressway construction, closures begin Monday, IDOT say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Construction season has returned around Chicago, and that means another phase of repairs on the Kennedy Expressway.

The start date on the final phase of the Kennedy Expressway construction project is Monday.

IDOT was already alerting drivers near Taylor and Roosevelt Sunday evening of the construction that is set to resume Monday evening.

Stage 3 of the Kennedy Bridge Reconstruction Project will target the outbound side of the I-90/94 from the Edens Expressway junction to Ohio Street, IDOT said.

The project will begin Monday evening as the reversible lanes get turned into the outbound flow. After that, the reversible lanes will only be open in the outbound direction.

Two mainline outbound lanes will be closed at a time.

IDOT said during the construction, the reversible mid-gate entrance and exit will be closed.

This means drivers who enter the express lanes will not be able to exit until they reach the Edens Expressway at Foster Avenue.

Drivers going to O'Hare from downtown Chicago must stay on the mainline Kennedy and not the express lanes, IDOT said.

The latest phase will likely increase delays along the Kennedy once again which is not what drivers want to hear.

"It's honestly terrible," a driver named Eli said. "They always take forever to do any type of construction, so it's always annoying, but besides that. it's not bad. as long as it ends up being better in the end."

IDOT expects to wrap up the entire project by Thanksgiving 2025.