State Street bridge to close for months downtown for emergency repairs, CDOT says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The State Street bridge over the Chicago River will close later this month and will remain closed for months.

The Chicago Department of Transportation said the bridge needs emergency repair work.

It will close to all car and pedestrian traffic on Monday, April 28 and will not reopen until November.

No further information was immediately available.