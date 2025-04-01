Street closures for Chicago NASCAR race released, construction schedule shortened: officials

Street closures for the Chicago NASCAR race have been released and the construction schedule was shortened, officials said.

Street closures for the Chicago NASCAR race have been released and the construction schedule was shortened, officials said.

Street closures for the Chicago NASCAR race have been released and the construction schedule was shortened, officials said.

Street closures for the Chicago NASCAR race have been released and the construction schedule was shortened, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- NASCAR is cutting the construction schedule again for this summer's street race in Chicago.

This year's work is expected to take 25 days, from start to finish.

Last year, the work took 38 days.

In 2023, it took 43 days.

Traffic and street closures related to building the course will only last 18 days, city officials said.

The first closure is scheduled for June 19.

Plans call for street closures, parking restrictions and changes to pedestrian routes.

The street race is set for July 5 and 6, in and around Grant Park.

RELATED: Zac Brown Band to headline 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race

The course will remain the same as past years, but some seating will be consolidated.

All businesses and residences will remain accessible during course set up, race weekend and the break-down, officials said.

Maggie Daley Park, Cancer Survivor's Garden and the Museum Campus will remain open and accessible throughout the event.

CTA and Metra will provide additional service race weekend.

Below are the upcoming street closures:

Pre-race activity in Grant Park

- June 19 - Full closure of Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive beginning at 12:01 a.m. "No Parking" restrictions will be put in place along SB and NB Columbus between Jackson Drive and Balbo.

- June 20 - Curb lane closure on NB and SB Columbus between Jackson. and Balbo beginning at 12:01 a.m.

- June 23 - Full closure on Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus, beginning at 12:01 a.m. WB between Congress Plaza Drive and Michigan will remain open and eastbound will be closed.

- June 23 - Beginning at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. June 24: Temporary closure of NB Michigan between Congress Plaza Drive. and Jackson

- June 25 - Beginning at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. June 26: Temporary closure of NB Columbus between Balbo and Jackson

Street Closures

- June 26 - Beginning at 10 p.m.: Closure of Jackson between Michigan and Columbus

- June 27 - Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Closure of Balbo from Columbus to Michigan

- June 28 - Beginning at 10 p.m.: Closure of Congress Plaza

- June 30 - Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Closure of Columbus from Jackson to Roosevelt Road

- July 2 - Beginning at 10 p.m.: Closure of WB and EB Roosevelt, from Michigan and DLSD

- July 3 - Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Closure of SB DLSD between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road

- July 3 - Beginning at 10 p.m.: Closure of NB and SB Michigan from Roosevelt to Jackson and NB DLSD between Randolph and McFetridge

Race Weekend Street Closures - Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6

- SB DLSD from Randolph to McFetridge

- NB DLSD from McFetridge to Randolph

- NB Michigan from Roosevelt to Monroe Street

- SB Michigan from south of Monroe to Eighth Street

- Monroe from Michigan to DLSD

- Columbus Drive from Roosevelt to Monroe

- Roosevelt from DLSD to Michigan

- Jackson from Michigan to DLSD

- Balbo from Michigan to DLSD

- Ida B. Wells from Michigan to Columbus

- Congress Plaza from Harrison Street to Van Buren Street

- NB Indiana Avenue from Roosevelt to 13th Street

- Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Drive

- Garvey Court: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker

- Sunday, July 6 - Monday, July 7: Select streets will begin reopening following the conclusion of the event. The priority streets to reopen are DLSD and Michigan. Other street closures will remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence and viewing structures takes place.

NB DLSD will begin reopening Monday, July 7 at 6 a.m., with all NASCAR-related demobilization activity expected to conclude by end of day July 14.

Streets with Local Access Only for Residents, Businesses and their Employees.

- Sidewalks will remain open throughout the set-up and tear-down (June 19 - July 14).

- SB Michigan from Monroe to Jackson

- SB Michigan from Eighth to Roosevelt

- Eighth from Wabash Avenue to Michigan

- Ninth Street from Wabash to Michigan

- 11th Street from Wabash to Michigan

- Balbo from Wabash to Michigan

- Harrison from Wabash to Michigan

- Ida B. Wells from Wabash to Michigan

- Jackson Boulevard from Wabash to Michigan

- Van Buren from Wabash to Michigan

- Monroe from Michigan to Columbus

- SB DLSD from Randolph to Monroe

- NB Michigan from 13th Street to 16th Street

- NB Indiana from 14th Street to 16th

- Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event (this includes Monroe and Roosevelt).

- Pedestrians traveling west must use and access sidewalk on the north side of Monroe, Roosevelt or Columbus underpass only.

Alternative Routes Available: Streets may be closed by the city of Chicago, if deemed necessary

- DLSD NB will remain open from South Shore Drive to Interstate 55 merger.

- To visit the Museum Campus from the South: Exit DLSD at 31st Street and utilize Fort Dearborn Drive to proceed north and access 18th Drive

- To visit the Museum Campus from the North: Access Stevenson Expressway and merge onto DLSD; exit at 18th

- DLSD SB will remain open from Hollywood Boulevard to Randolph.

- Inner DLSD will remain open in both directions.

- Dan Ryan Expressway will remain open in both directions.

- Kennedy Expressway will remain open in both directions.

- Eisenhower Expressway will remain open in both directions.

- Stevenson Expressway will remain open in both directions.

- In the Loop the following streets will remain open: State Street, Dearborn Street, Clark Street, LaSalle Street, Wells Street, Franklin Street, Upper Wacker, Lower Wacker, Randolph, Washington Street, Madison Street, Roosevelt - west of Michigan, 18th

Visit nascarchicago.com for more information.