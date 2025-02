Driver crashes into building in Garfield Park, video shows

The crash happened on Sunday in the 4000-block of West Madison Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into a building on Sunday.

ABC7 learned a multi-car crash sent a vehicle into a building at West Madison and South Pulaski in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police have not revealed any details regarding the crash.

It is unknown if anybody was injured.

Chicago police investigators are looking into the cause.

It is unknown if any citations were issued.