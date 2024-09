Firefighters battle car fire on Elgin-O'Hare Tollway near Schaumburg | VIDEO

Chopper 7 over car fire on westbound IL 390 near Irving Park Road on Wednesday around 9 a.m.

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- Firefighters battles a vehicle fire in the north suburbs on Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 9 a.m. on the Elgin-O'Hare Tollway near Irving Park Road.

The car fire was reported around 8:49 a.m. on IL Route 390 near the Village of Schaumburg.

Firefighters extinguished the fire by 9:15 a.m.

Is is unknown if any injuries were reported.

ABC7 Chicago has reached to Illinois State Police for more information.

