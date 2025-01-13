Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes reopen to traffic

The Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes in Chicago have reopened to traffic Monday morning, the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Drivers on the Kennedy Expressway can look forward to a quicker commute.

More than 275,000 drivers use the Kennedy every single day. After a delay, the reversible express lanes are finally open.

Work on the express lanes was part of the second phase of the Kennedy construction project, which included pavement patching, installing new signage, lighting upgrades and bridge structure replacements.

According to IDOT, the system controls access to the reversible lanes, which allows them to open in either direction depending on the flow of the traffic on the expressway

The Kennedy construction project started in 2023 and work has been divided into three stages.

The third phase of the project begins spring of this year, and will focus on the outbound Kennedy. That part of the project is expected to wrap up by fall of this year.

IDOT is warning drivers that there could be occasional lane closures in the coming weeks, for things like pavement marking.