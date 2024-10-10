WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Multi-vehicle crash leaves massive delays on NB I-55 in south suburbs | VIDEO

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Thursday, October 10, 2024 11:59AM
NB I-55 closed at Route 6 to I-80 after crash
Chopper 7 showed a four-mile backup around 6:30 a.m. as crews worked to clear the site.

WILL COUNTY (WLS) -- A crash involving multiple vehicles caused long delays in the south suburbs on Thursday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-55 before the I-80 exit near Channahon.

Illinois State Police said four vehicles crashed around 5:03 a.m.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. as crews worked to remove multiple cars from the scene.

At first, all lanes were shut down, causing up to a four-mile backup. Around 6:30 a.m. one lane was opened to allow traffic to go through.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities have not released more information on the crash.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW