Multi-vehicle crash leaves massive delays on NB I-55 in south suburbs | VIDEO

Chopper 7 showed a four-mile backup around 6:30 a.m. as crews worked to clear the site.

WILL COUNTY (WLS) -- A crash involving multiple vehicles caused long delays in the south suburbs on Thursday.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-55 before the I-80 exit near Channahon.

Illinois State Police said four vehicles crashed around 5:03 a.m.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. as crews worked to remove multiple cars from the scene.

At first, all lanes were shut down, causing up to a four-mile backup. Around 6:30 a.m. one lane was opened to allow traffic to go through.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities have not released more information on the crash.

