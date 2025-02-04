24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Rollover crash on IB Eisenhower Expy. near Lawndale

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Tuesday, February 4, 2025 12:09PM
Rollover crash on IB Eisenhower near Lawndale
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A rollover crash left delays on the inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened before 5:30 a.m. between Central and Laramie near the Lawndale neighborhood.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 6 a.m. showing a rolled off the Eisenhower. It appeared as if the car went through the fence and ended up on Lexington near the Secretary of State Office.

Crews further east on Lexington near Cicero were seen towing away other vehicles possibly involved in the crash.

Officials have not revealed any further information.

