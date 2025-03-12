LIVE: Semi hanging off bridge impacting traffic near Addison, video shows

DUPAGE COUNTY, Illinois. (WLS) -- A semi was left hanging off a bridge on westbound I-290 in the west suburbs.
The crash happened at about 1:22 p.m. near Addison.
Illinois State Police said the semi overturned onto its left side, spilling the salt from the dump trailer onto IL-83.
Drivers were asked to avoid the northbound lanes of IL-83.
The left lane and center lane of I-290 westbound are also closed with vehicles getting by in the right lane.
Chopper 7 was over the scene as crews worked to clear the crash around 2:30 p.m.
It was not immediately clear if any injuries were reported in the crash.