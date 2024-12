Semi overturns on I-57 exit ramp to Tri-State Tollway

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- A semi overturned on the southbound exit ramp of I-57 on Monday morning.

The crash happened on the exit ramp to the I-294 Tri-State Tollway in the south suburbs.

Tollway cameras showed a white semi on its side. It appeared that the truck did not lose its load.

At about 6:30 a.m. firefighters and crews arrived to the scene.

The exit was closed as crews worked to clean up the scene.

The extent of the driver's injuries were unknown.

